Teen Billy Furey's dog must be put down after it bit a woman

Billy Furey (centre, grey suit) outside Kirklees Magistrates' Court after he was convicted of owning a dangerous dog which attacked a woman in Golcar

A teenager’s dog is set to be put down after it badly bit a woman as she tried to save her own pet.

Elizabeth Duffield spent five days in hospital following the attack near her home in Golcar on March 13, 2014.

The 54-year-old was left with horrific hand injuries and facing the ordeal of extensive surgery to repair the damage.

Billy Furey, 19, of Halifax Road, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to owning a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury when he appeared before Kirklees Magistrates.

The magistrates ordered that the dog must be destroyed unless an appeal is lodged within the next 21 days.

Elizabeth and John Duffield of Golcar with their Jack Russell 'Buster' who was also injured in the attack.

Furey was also sentenced for dishonestly receiving stolen goods, a Mazda car, on September 11. He drove the Mazda on Riddings Road, Deighton, without a licence or insurance on September 16.

When police stopped him panic-stricken Furey reversed the Mazda into the police vehicle behind him and got stuck.

He was given a community order to take part in an accredited programme for 33 days and ordered to pay £200 compensation for dog attack.

His driving licence endorsed with eight points.