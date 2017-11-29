Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15-year-old boy accused of causing the deaths of five people in a horrific crash in Leeds cried as he was led from the dock.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, confirmed his name, date of birth and address at a short hearing at Leeds magistrates.

He had stitches in his eyebrow, a black eye and his arm in a sling, and wore a grey and black tracksuit with a black t-shirt.

No pleas were entered for the five counts of causing death by dangerous driving the 15-year-old has been charged with, Leeds Live reported .

The teenager was remanded in custody after unsuccessfully applying for bail, and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 13.

As he was led out of the dock, a blonde woman believed to be his mother put her hand between the glass panels of the dock and held hands with the boy, who burst into tears.

The horror crash in Stonegate Road in Meanwood on Saturday night caused the deaths of Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, Elliot Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, Darnell Harte, 15, Robbie Meerun, 24, and Anthony Armour, also 24.

The families of some of the victims have now released these pictures:

The brief hearing heard how the impact was so severe half of the car 'disappeared'.

David Holderness, prosecuting, said: "The car lost control and hit a tree and the impact was of such a significant amount that half the car effectively disappears in the process."