Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered a broken jaw after being attacked at a recreation ground, a court heard.

Lindley teenager Jay Calcutt appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The offence is said to have occurred at Wakefield Road Playing Fields in Chickenley, Dewsbury, on February 19.

Callcut, 19, is accused of punching the victim, resulting in him suffering a broken jaw.

The teenager, of East Street in Lindley, denies the offence as he claims that he was acting in self-defence.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent the case to Leeds Crown Court.

Calcutt will first appear there on December 15 and Judge Fanning warned him not to contact the complainant including via any social media.