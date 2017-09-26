Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been locked up after he stood lookout while an armed gang broke into a house where a couple were growing cannabis and robbed them.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kane Wedge also carried an imitation gun to the house in Hill Top Road which he gave to one of the other raiders before they burst in on the occupants.

Stephen Littlewood, prosecuting, said Craig Britton and Danielle Robb were asleep on a mattress in the living room when they heard banging and then the sound of breaking glass from the front door in the early hours of June 3.

They were downstairs because the bedroom was being used to grow 10 cannabis plants. Four men then appeared demanding money.

The male with the imitation firearm put the gun to the side of Miss Robb’s head telling her to hand over the gold chain she was wearing telling her “you’re taking the p..s I should just blast you.”

Meanwhile, one of the other robbers hit Mr Britton on the wrist with a hammer and put a machete to his cheek, cutting it. When no money was handed over the men left and the couple started to clean up the broken glass, only to see the males returning.

Mr Littlewood said at that stage the victims fled the property. When they eventually returned they found a handbag, television and phones were among the items which had been stolen.

When police arrived they found Miss Robb crying and upset. Officers searched the area and saw Wedge with some other men and he was noted to throw something under a car. When that was recovered it was found to be the imitation gun which the court heard had been given back to him to carry after the robbery.

He was also found to have one of the stolen mobile phones on him when he was searched.

Stephen Wood, representing Wedge, said he was only 19 and his involvement in such an offence was totally out of character.

He added: “It is a leap for any young man without any convictions whatsoever to an offence such as this.”

He said Wedge had acted as a lookout and had no idea that violence would actually be used rather than threatened. The inevitable custodial sentence would be his first “and more significant for him than it would be for a more sophisticated hardened criminal.”

Wedge, 19, of Colne Hurst, Deighton, was sentenced to four and a half years detention in a young offender institution after he admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said the couple must have been terrified by their ordeal.

* Police arrested Britton after finding the cannabis plants at his home in the aftermath of the robbery.

The 38-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates this week and sentenced him to a 12-month community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 90 hours of unpaid work.

Britton and Miss Robb are now too frightened to return to the house since the robbery.