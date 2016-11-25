Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of teenage pregnancies in Kirklees has more than halved in just five years.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics this week shows there were 35 girls aged 15 to 17 falling pregnant in the borough in the quarter ending September 2015.

The latest available figures show a marked fall compared to 85 girls falling pregnant in the same quarter in 2010, and 93 in the same quarter of 2008.

It is a drop of 58.8% in five years – one of the biggest falls in England.

Calderdale saw a smaller decrease in teen pregnancies, down from 32 in the period July to September 2010 to 23 pregnancies in July to September 2015.

Delight for family of first baby born at new Dewsbury hospital maternity unit

The trend in the Kirklees and Calderdale region as a whole is roughly in line with other parts of the country.

Across England and Wales as a whole, there were 4,817 teen pregnancies in July to September 2015.

This is down 41.4% compared to the 8,226 teen pregnancies in July to September 2010.

The falling rates have followed major drives to increase awareness and availability of contraception as well as sexual health awareness among teenagers across the country.

In West Yorkshire, Leeds had the highest rate of teenagers falling pregnant, accounting for 2.7% of girls aged 15 to 17 in September 2015.