A teenager suffered a knife wound to his leg as he fled a gang chasing him through McDonald’s in Huddersfield.

The assault happened at around 5.30pm on Wednesday when the 19-year-old was stood with two other youths outside McDonald’s in John William Street.

Police said a 'rival group' saw the youths and they fled inside McDonald's to escape.

But the group chased them into the restaurant which was full of customers during the tea-time rush.

The exact details of what happened inside the store have not been established but police have confirmed a man suffered what is thought to be a knife wound inside.

He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and his injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The disturbance spilled out onto the pavement and violence broke out in the market car park at Brook Street.

Police were called but the youths had fled when they arrived.

Det Insp Mark Walker (below), of Kirklees CID, said: “We are investigating an assault which triggered an affray.

“Three young males were stood in the doorway of McDonald’s and have been chased by a rival group into the store.

“A 19-year-old suffered a puncture wound to his leg, possibly caused by a knife.

“His injury is non-life threatening and he was treated at HRI.

“We know that a significant number of youths – possibly armed with weapons – were involved in a subsequent affray at the market car park.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in McDonald’s between 5.30pm and 5.45pm and saw the incident or recorded what happened on their mobile phone.

“We are making use of all available CCTV and our investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact Huddersfield CID on 101.