Four young armed robbers threatened two victims in their own home.

The frightening crime happened at a property on Greenfield Road, Holmfirth, last night (Sunday) at around 11.30pm.

Four raiders entered the property and confronted the homeowners. They were believed to be carrying a knife and a screwdriver.

The suspects – who are all white males – threatened the victims, but eventually fled.

The first robber has a noticeable tan, around 17-years-old and 5ft 6in. He wore a dark grey Adidas hoodie with the hood pulled tight around his face.

The second is around 17 or 18, 6ft and he wore a black waterproof jacket with the hood up round his face.

The third is 5ft 6in who was wearing a light grey waterproof hoodie with his hood pulled up.

The fourth is 5ft 6in and he wore a blue waterproof coat with the hood up and black tracksuit bottoms.

Det Con, Craig Foulkes from Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victims but, thankfully, no-one was injured.

“I would like to appeal to members of the public if they have any information about this incident or recognise the description of either of the four men to come forward to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170149989 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.