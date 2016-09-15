Login Register
Teen threatened to stab boy if he didn't give him his trainers

Dewsbury 16-year-old attacked the boy at a bus stop in Elland Road, Leeds

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A teenager punched another boy and threatened to stab him if he didn’t hand over his trainers.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody yesterday.

He admitted attacking the teenager as he waited at a bus stop on July 4.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that following a disagreement the pair grappled and the defendant told the lad that he would have his trainers.

He told the Huddersfield court: “He threatened to stab him if he did not give them to him and then punched him twice with his right fist.

“The complainant believed that he would get further assaulted or stabbed and took off his trainers.”

The teen, from Dewsbury, also took the boy’s wallet containing his bus pass during his ordeal at Elland Road in Leeds.

He ran away but was challenged by a passing dog walker.

Mr Wills added: “He (the defendant) said that he wanted him to walk in the wet and that it was a cruel action.

“There was no knife and he had no intention to steal the trainers.”

District Judge Michael Fanning sentenced the teenager to a six-month Youth Rehabilitation Order aimed at preventing him from committing further offences.

'You are gambling with people's lives': Dewsbury man jailed for driving while banned

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Rustam Jurevicius from Lithuania said he had never held a driving license

