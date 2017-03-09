Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who has undergone brain surgery TWICE will hike nearly 500 miles after being inspired by a Martin Sheen film.

Jake Moorman, who lives in Greetland, will trek across the Camino de Santiago in Spain, along with his dad Martin.

The 18-year-old underwent a seven-hour surgery in May 2014 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

In February 2016, the surgery was repeated as Jake had suffered further hemorrhages and lasted three hours longer than the first time.

Last June, he was finally discharged from hospital by the neurology team based at Leeds General Infirmary.

Now, the Moorman men are raising money for Brain Tumour Research & Support across Yorkshire by hiking the 490 mile route across northern Spain next month.

The Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of St. James, is a historic pilgrimage which leads to a shrine of the apostle St. James the Great in Galicia.

The pair will spend 30 days in Spain and to complete the route they will need to walk 20 miles per day.

For eleven days during the Easter break, they will also be joined by Jake’s older brother Harry, 20, and their cousin Daniel, 19.

Jake, who still managed to get two As and a B in his A-levels, is currently taking a year out before starting to study at University of Leeds in September.

Martin, headteacher at Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College in Halifax, has been granted 13 days unpaid leave of absence by governors to add on to the school’s Easter break.

The 52-year-old said: “While Jake was recovering, we watched the movie The Way starring Martin Sheen and we said we would always like to do that. “We said maybe when I retire, but we have a window of opportunity now because Jake doesn’t have term-time commitments.

“The trip has a spiritual side for us too. We’re actively involved in the Church of Life in Bradford.

“Many have spiritual reasons for doing it and many do not - we’re doing it for both.

“We’re saying thank you before moving on. We’ve felt this has been a journey of faith throughout.”

So far, the family have surpassed their £5,000 target but would like to continue fundraising.

Donations can be made via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/moormansdotheway .

Offline donations can be made via Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College’s office.