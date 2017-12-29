The video will start in 8 Cancel

Children across Huddersfield enjoyed a day of building snowmen and sledging - but several motorists were left counting the cost today after crashing in snowy conditions.

There were snow-related collisions at Bolster Moor , Linthwaite and Outlane while in Milnsbridge a 14-year-old boy suffered serious leg injuries when he was hit by an Audi on Morley Lane at around 10.15am.

Residents in some of the steeper parts of Huddersfield reported seeing drivers slipping and sliding while trying to tackle snow-covered roads.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended 28 road accidents across the county this morning, 11 of them between 10am and 11am as snow hit the county.

Ambulance crews also dealt with 137 falls up to 2pm, nine more than yesterday.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said a lot of people had taken his advice and left their cars in their driveways as the snow fell.

Paul recorded 6cms of snow at his Salendine Nook home this morning with 10cms to 15cms of snow at Holmfirth.

Tomorrow is expected to be milder which should see any snow start to thaw , although it may remain on higher ground.

Paul said New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and the rest of next week would be wet and windy with squally showers.

“The weather will be much milder and much wetter,” he said.

Today the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice across West Yorkshire and the warning applies until midday tomorrow.

The prevalence of ice means that delays are likely on the roads and railways.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said it had continued to operate “as planned” during the snowy spell.

Three “full grits” were carried out today, including one at 6pm. The situation was monitored through the night.

A fire service spokesman said it had attended two road traffic collisions this morning, including one in Soothill Lane, Batley, where a car had gone through a garden wall.

Plough teams were out clearing high routes including Holme Moss, which was cleared and reopened. Snake Pass remained closed. The Woodhead Pass remained open.