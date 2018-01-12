The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager was injured after being hit by a car in Moldgreen.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was knocked down on Broad Lane last night (Thursday), just yards round the corner from the scene of Wednesday’s fatal collision.

Hundreds of people had gathered there two hours earlier for a vigil for Katelyn Dawson who died in the tragedy.

Police said they were called at 9.15pm on Thursday evening to reports of a pedestrian in collision with a Jaguar car.

The driver of the Jaguar stopped at the scene and was unhurt.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy, sustained a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. The car stopped at the scene and was recovered, and the driver was uninjured.”