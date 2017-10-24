Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was punched in the face for standing up to robbers who tried to take his money.

The 14-year-old boy was walking with a friend on Chapel Hill, Huddersfield, near to the Suzuki garage, when they were approached by two other older teenage boys.

One of them threatened the victim and demanded he hand over his money.

When the victim refused he was punched in the face by one of the boys, before the would-be robber fled empty-handed. The victim was left with injuries to his face in the attack.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the attempted robbery on Saturday, October 14 at 2pm.

The first suspect was described as white, aged 16 to 17 years old, around 5ft 10in tall with light brown hair and was wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms.

The second suspect was black, 16 to 17 years old and had black hair and was wearing all-black.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw two youths matching the descriptions in the area at around the time of the attack is asked to contact PC 238 Nick Kitson at Huddersfield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170483299.