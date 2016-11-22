Police are searching for a group of teenagers who robbed two boys in Huddersfield town centre.

The first incident took place at 3.30pm on Railway Street on Sunday afternoon. A 14 year-old boy was approached and threatened by a group of between six and 10 Asian teenagers.

They stole an Armani bag, Armani watch and Armani chequered cap.

In the second incident at 4.30pm the group approached a 15-year-old boy near Lloyds Bank on Westgate.

He was pushed into a wall and threatened. He had an Armani bag, wallet and mobile phone case stolen.

One of the muggers is white, aged around 16, 5ft 8 tall of a slim build with a goatee beard.

He wore all black clothing.

The second is white, aged about 14, 5ft 8 tall of a medium build. He wore a dark coloured tracksuit.

The third is asian, aged around 15, 5ft 8 tall of a slim build.

He wore a blue tracksuit, black body warmer and a blue ‘CP’ hat with built in goggles.

Anyone who witnessed the robberies or who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13160697305.

Read More

Today's top stories