Police are searching for a group of teenagers who robbed two boys in Huddersfield town centre.

The first incident took place at 3.30pm on Railway Street on Sunday afternoon. A 14 year-old boy was approached and threatened by a group of between six and 10 Asian teenagers.

They stole an Armani bag, Armani watch and Armani chequered cap.

In the second incident at 4.30pm the group approached a 15-year-old boy near Lloyds Bank on Westgate.

He was pushed into a wall and threatened. He had an Armani bag, wallet and mobile phone case stolen.

One of the muggers is white, aged around 16, 5ft 8 tall of a slim build with a goatee beard.

He wore all black clothing.

The second is white, aged about 14, 5ft 8 tall of a medium build. He wore a dark coloured tracksuit.

The third is asian, aged around 15, 5ft 8 tall of a slim build.

He wore a blue tracksuit, black body warmer and a blue ‘CP’ hat with built in goggles.

Anyone who witnessed the robberies or who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13160697305.