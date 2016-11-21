Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for a group of teenagers who robbed two teenage boys on Sunday afternoon in Huddersfield town centre.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman of Kirklees CID said the first incident took place between 3.25pm and 3.35pm in Railway Street.

She said: “A 14-year-old boy was approached by a group of 10 males aged 14-17-years-old. They were wearing dark-coloured tracksuit type clothing. One or two of them stole a mobile phone and a charger from him.

“In the second incident three suspects, again aged between 14 and 17 robbed a 15-year-old boy near Lloyds Bank in Westgate between 4.30pm and 5pm. He was pushed and had a wallet and bag stolen. Anyone who can help should contact 101 and ask for Det Ollie Coates or James Fairington. Crime reference: 13160697305. Enquiries are ongoing.”

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.