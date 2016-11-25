Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage brain tumour survivor who spent last Christmas in hospital will enjoy a special day with his family this year.

Jonathan Potts, 16, had eight hours of surgery last year to remove a brain tumour but is now on the road to recovery.

The teenager was was taken out of class because he was struggling to concentrate, and school staff noticed he was finding it difficult to walk and his sight and hearing was failing.

His mum Christina said: “What really alarmed me was Jonathan’s unfamiliar gait and the fact that his pupils were really enlarged. When the first aid responder shone a light into them they didn’t contract at all.”

Jonathan, then 15, was rushed to hospital where a brain scan revealed a tumour measuring 7cm by 7cm.

He was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where the neurosurgery team decided to operate on Jonathan’s brain.

Christina said: “Jonathan had to be monitored for a week before he went in for his brain surgery on November 19.

“The only way I can describe that wait is like having your worst nightmare. Your emotions are all over the place.

“He was in the operating room for eight hours but thankfully the neurosurgeons managed to remove the entire tumour.”

Fortunately, the tumour was not cancerous.

But Jonathan’s recovery was slow and during the early stages he was virtually unable to do anything for himself.

Christina said: “It was like having a baby again, except you could communicate with him.

“He couldn’t use his voice but he could whisper. Just getting the words out took up so much of his energy.”

She added: “One of my big memories was trying to buy Jonathan a present. I got him a Pluto soft toy from the Disney shop.

“I would never normally buy that for a 15-year-old but he was too ill to really enjoy anything else.”

Jonathan had to stay in hospital over Christmas but the hospital with help from the Children’s Hospital Charity made the stay easier.

Each child received an age appropriate present and a visit from the Giggle Doctors.

Jonathan, from Emley, said: “It’s not nice having to be in hospital over Christmas but the staff were amazing.

“The brain tumour weakened my left side, so I’m getting physio now which helps my co-ordination and balance.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the staff who took care of me last year – they were all spectacular.”

The brave teenager is now back at school part-time studying for his GCSEs.

Christina said: “Any way you can make Christmas brighter for the children makes such a difference.”

For details on the Children’s Hospital Charity visit: www.tchc.org.uk .