Teenage Jui-Jitsu teacher was pepper-sprayed by police as she demanded her clothes

Sheridan John caused a scene on a Sheepridge street

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A teenage jui-jitsu instructor had to be pepper-sprayed by police after causing a scene in the street as she demanded her clothes back.

The officers were forced to spray Sheridan John to bring her under control as she shouted and swore outside her friend’s home in Sheepridge.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and resisting a police constable.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that John, who teaches jui-jitsu and has ambitions of joining the Army, was upset after being knelt on by the police officers.

The Huddersfield court was told that at 3am on September 21 police were called to an address in Belle Vue Crescent.

There they found John stood in the street, shouting and being abusive towards the occupants of one of the houses.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said: “She was carrying on in the street and said she had been left in town and had come back for her clothes.”

Drunk John, of Falcon Street in Newsome, was warned to calm down but she refused to cooperate.

Mr Astin said: “At some point three officers were trying to subdue her and she was sprayed and taken to the ground.

“There she continued to struggle and leg restraints had to be applied.”

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that his client had been out with her so-called friends who had then left her in the town centre on her own.

He said: “She called to say she was coming to collect her clothing and when she arrived her friend called police.

“She’s alleged to have been in the middle of the road shouting abuse at the officers.

“The officers pepper-sprayed her and she resisted police because of the way they treated her.

“Five or six officers were knelt on her and she was in a great deal of pain.”

He added that John, who also volunteers with a community project being created in Deighton woods, has a short fuse.

District Judge Michael Fanning told her: “You’re not going to get in the Army if you continue to behave in this way.

“They won’t tolerate this behaviour, they’d kick you out.

“You need to learn from this.”

John was fined £80 and ordered to pay £70 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

