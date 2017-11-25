Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who repeatedly stole from Huddersfield shops said he was struggling living alone without any benefits.

Aaron O’Keefe targeted stores in the Great Northern Retail Park and the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

The 18-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and admitted to five thefts - three of which were from the same store.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that on November 6 O’Keefe took dog harnesses and toys from the Pets at Home store in the Leeds Road complex.

He hid these under his coat and made his way to TK Maxx nearby, taking a watch and also concealing this under his coat.

O’Keefe was stopped outside by security and the items from both of the shops were recovered.

In interview he asked police to take into account three thefts from HMV based in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

He took almost £200 of these between October 24 and September 29 and said that he sold these on for money to buy electricity.

His solicitor Raja Afzal explained that his offending was due to his financial difficulties.

He said: “He’s living in a flat alone and faced some difficulties with his benefits.

“But he acknowledges that this is no excuse for him to commit offences to fund himself.”

Magistrates ordered a report from probation staff prior to sentencing O’Keefe, of Manchester Road in Huddersfield.