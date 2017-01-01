Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has admitted to a burglary at a Dewsbury bookmakers.

Hamza Dogar, 19, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to the break-in at Carrigill Turf Accountants on Corporation Street.

Dogar stole £497 in cash from the premises on September 12, magistrates heard.

The teenager, of King Edward Street in Dewsbury, was sentenced to a community order with a curfew and 25 days of rehabilitative activities.

He was ordered to pay £300 compensation to the bookmakers as well as £85 court costs.