A teenager has admitted to a burglary at a Dewsbury bookmakers.
Hamza Dogar, 19, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.
He pleaded guilty to the break-in at Carrigill Turf Accountants on Corporation Street.
Dogar stole £497 in cash from the premises on September 12, magistrates heard.
The teenager, of King Edward Street in Dewsbury, was sentenced to a community order with a curfew and 25 days of rehabilitative activities.
He was ordered to pay £300 compensation to the bookmakers as well as £85 court costs.