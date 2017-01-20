Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been sent to a young offender institution for three years after he was convicted of breaking a student’s jaw.

Shayan Majroumi, 19, was found guilty by a jury in November of causing grievous bodily harm and appeared for sentence today (Friday) at Leeds Crown Court.

Katy Rafter, prosecuting, said the victim had been with friends in the Arabian Lounge Shisha Bar in Zetland Street for about half an hour on February 12 last year when Majroumi approached and asked him to go outside.

They went on to a balcony and she said without warning Majroumi punched the other youth four or five times to the side of his head in quick succession before leaving.

He had subsequently spoken to the complainant when he saw him on a later occasion and asked him not to report what had happened but he did.

The student had to have a titanium plate fitted to his jaw under a general anaesthetic. As a result of what had happened he also gave up his college place and had not been able to continue for a time with his plan to finish college and go on to university.

The court heard Majroumi had previous convictions for serious violence, receiving detention and training orders in 2014 and 2015.

Majroumi had denied responsibility at trial but his account was rejected by the jury.

Richard Holland, representing him, said he appreciated the previous convictions were an aggravating feature but he was still young and had a disability following a traumatic brain injury as a child which had left him with a low IQ.

He was already doing courses in custody seeking to improve himself and had become an enhanced prisoner and mentor to others.

Sentencing Majroumi of Celandine Avenue, Salendine Nook, Recorder Richard Woolfall told him his attack was unnecessary. If there was an issue with the complainant a “word of warning would have done.”

The judge said the violence was also “unpleasant, it was sustained, five punches to the head resulting in a fracture of the jaw” that had led to an interruption in his education.

He concluded: “That rather selfish and peevish act has had serious consequences.”