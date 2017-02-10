Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a shooting in Dewsbury have charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder.

Hasnain Khan, from Bradford, is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ court today (Friday). He is also charged with robbery and attempted robbery following the incident on Cemetery Road last week, in which a 24-year-old man was injured.

Three other men, aged 31, 30, and 19, who were also arrested on suspicion of the same charges, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have also arrested a fifth man, aged 18, on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and attempted robbery. He remains in police custody.

The victim of the shooting was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.