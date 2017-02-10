Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Dewsbury.

Hasnain Khan, 18, of Bradford, appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court today, Friday. He was also charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

Police were called to the Westtown area of Dewsbury on February 1. A 24-year-old man had suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

His injuries were described as “non-life threatening” and he remains in hospital.

Khan was remanded in custody at the hearing and is due to appear before Bradford Crown Court on March 10.

Three other men, aged 31, 30, and 19, who were also arrested on similar charges, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Another 18-year-old also arrested remained in police custody.