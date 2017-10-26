The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter following an attack outside McDonald’s.

Graham Bell, 37, from Dalton , suffered serious head injuries following an attack outside the Kirkgate restaurant on October 1. He died in hospital a few days later.

The Huddersfield teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Leeds Youth Court, on November 28.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, had been arrested at the weekend on suspicion of assault but were later released on bail.

McDonald’s has been a magnet for trouble in recent months leading to calls for its 24-hour licence to be reviewed .

The restaurant has stepped up security on Friday and Saturday nights.

Police are also continuing their appeal for witnesses and are urging anyone in the area at the time to speak to the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170453616.