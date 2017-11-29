Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been charged over a horror car crash which killed five people, including three children.

Police have confirmed the names of the people who died in Saturday night’s incident in Leeds after a stolen Renault Clio collided with a tree on Stonegate Road in Meanwood.

Brothers Ellis and Elliot Thornton-Kimmitt, aged 12 and 14 respectively, and 15-year-old Darnell Harte, died in the crash. Robbie Meerun and Anthony Armour, both 24, also sadly died.

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with five counts of causing death by dangerous driving. The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).

A second teenager arrested following the crash was released pending further investigation on Sunday night.