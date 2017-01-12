Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court accused of a nasty attack in which another teenage boy suffered terrible injuries.

The 17-year-old received serious cuts to his hand after being hurt with a machete.

He was taken to hospital following the incident in Arnold Street, Birkby , on July 2.

Shalaw Saleh, 18, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield in connection with the attack.

He faces charges of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, a machete knife.

His case was sent to Leeds Crown Court, where he will first appear on February 9.

Saleh, of Town Avenue, Huddersfield, was bailed with conditions of residence and that he does not contact the complainant.