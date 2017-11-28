Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager accused of killing a man in an attack outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre has pleaded not guilty.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with one count of manslaughter last month.

Married father-of-three Graham Bell, 37, was attacked outside the restaurant on the corner of John William Street and Kirkgate on October 1.

Mr Bell, who lived in Dalton and was known to his friends as Jeff, suffered serious head injuries and died three days later at Leeds General Infirmary.

The 16-year-old appeared before Leeds Youth Court dressed in a white shirt and grey trousers. He was accompanied in court by his mum and dad and gave an address in the Barnsley area.

At the brief hearing Judge David Kitson asked Zara Begum, defending, if the youth had indicated a not guilty plea and she replied that he had.

Addressing the defendant, the judge said: “This matter is now sent to Leeds Crown Court and the first hearing will take place on January 4 next year.”

The youth appeared before the court on conditional bail with a curfew between 9pm and 6am, which the judge extended to 9.30pm.

The case was adjourned.