A teenager hurled racist abuse at her neighbour and threatened to damage his car, a court heard.

Courtney Bycroft, 18, pleaded guilty to using racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

The incident occurred at Laurel Drive in Batley on June 13.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the complainant had recently been having issues with his partner’s brother who was Bycroft’s on/off boyfriend.

He was at home with his one-week-old son and partner when he heard a commotion outside.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was stood on the pavement with five or six others.

“She was shouting and swearing and challenging the complainant about the paternity of his young child.

“He went outside to tell her to go away and the defendant said her boyfriend would come and batter him.

“She ran off down the street and said: ‘Watch what I do to your car’ and called him a black b*****d.”

Cheryl Ford, mitigating, said the day before the incident her client’s ex-boyfriend and his sister’s partner had been involved in a physical altercation.

She told magistrates that Bycroft had been provoked by this incident and texts subsequently sent to her.

Miss Ford added that Bycroft suffered from anti-social personality disorder and had anger management problems.

Magistrates sentenced her to a nine-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Bycroft was fined £40 and has to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.