A teenager has been sent to a young offender institution for drug offences.

Officers wanted to speak to Aaron Fletcher on October 14 when they saw him in the Dalton area of Huddersfield and gave chase when he ran off.

Mehran Nassiri prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (thurs) a member of the public pointed out where he was hiding and in his “man bag” they found crack cocaine and heroin worth £485. He also had £349 in cash.

When he was taken into detention the officers saw him fidgeting and then realised he had dropped a lock knife. His phone was seized but showed no evidence of previous drug trafficking.

The court heard Fletcher, who was only 18 at the time, was currently unemployed and looking for work as a mechanic. He had three previous convictions for five offences including attempted robbery and theft.

Fletcher, now 19, of Cow Heys, Dalton , admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of an article with blade or point.

He was sentenced to a total of 38 months in a young offender institution after Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said offences involving Class A drugs were always serious.