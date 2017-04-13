Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager had to be cut free by specialist teams after his arm became impaled on steel railings.

The 15-year-old boy was playing with friends when his right arm got speared on the railings outside Halifax Minster last night (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called by the ambulance service at 8.30pm to help free the boy, who is from the Calderdale area .

A specialist team from Cleckheaton Technical Rescue Unit attended and used equipment to cut through the railings before the boy was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary .

Watch commander Dan Butterfield, who was at the scene, said: “He had been out playing with his mates when he got stuck.

“He was conscious and breathing and appeared to have sensation below his injuries, which is a good sign.

“We had to cut through thick steel railings and there were a lot of sparks so it would have been frightening, but he did really well and stayed conscious. His father was also at the scene.

“We cut above and below his arm, so a portion of the railing was still inside his arm when he was handed over to the ambulance.”