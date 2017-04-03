Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager banned from the road for dangerous driving has admitted ignoring the terms of his court order.

Mohammed Asad, of Bentley Street in Lockwood, pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his youth rehabilitation order.

The 18-year-old missed unpaid work and other appointments.

The community order with 60 hours of unpaid work was made following his conviction for dangerous driving in December.

Deputy District Judge John Maxwell heard that the teenager was handed a second community order last month for driving while disqualified.

Police caught him driving in the Salendine Nook area and pulled him over because he was driving too close to the vehicle in front.

He was ordered to spend 24 hours at a youth attendance centre and banned from driving for a further 18 months.

Judge Maxwell discharged Asad’s original court order so that he only has one community order running now.