A teenager has undergone successful surgery after a serious accident in Milnsbridge .

As previously reported, 14-year-old Callum Hancox was walking to a shop in Morley Lane when he was hit by a car, which skidded in the snow .

His mum Samantha told how it was the ‘worst feeling in the world’ when police knocked on her door on Friday to tell her there had been an accident involving her son.

Callum and Samantha were rushed to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary, where it was found Callum had broken his left leg. He underwent surgery at LGI on New Year’s Day to repair damage to his right leg.

Samantha said: “He had his operation for his right leg on Monday which was to clean out the wound and move some muscle around to cover his exposed shin bone. They used a skin graft to close the wound.

“The surgery went well and Callum has been in less pain with his right leg and hopefully the skin graft will take well and not have to be redone.

“His left leg, which has been pinned and plated, is causing the majority of the pain now and he isn’t allowed to put weight on that for around two months.”

Samantha said the plan now is to make Callum as comfortable as possible.

She added: “He is doing really well considering it only happened Friday. His pain is being kept under control with pain relief and in himself he looks a lot brighter.”

Samantha has been inundated with offers of help and messages of support.

She added: “We all just wanted to say thank you again for all your kind words of support, offers of help and all the enquiries about how our son is. It really does mean the world to know so many people care.”