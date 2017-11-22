Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager, who was part of a gang of callous robbers who terrorised vulnerable and elderly people in their homes, has been sent to a young offender institution for six years nine months.

Leeds Crown Court heard victims included two 89-year-old women, one in Batley the other in Gomersal, both now so scared they jump at every noise they hear.

Another target was an 84-year-old man, also living in Batley, who has not been able to walk since he was pushed into a coffee table by one of his intruders.

Sentencing Larry McCann today (Tuesday) Judge Christopher Batty said: “The older generation of this country deserve respect. They have worked hard throughout their lives to accumulate money and property they hope to enjoy during their later years of life or alternatively pass on to their loved ones.

“They deserve our respect. You and your co-accused showed them none whatsoever.”

Ian Mullarkey prosecuting said on May 1, one of the 89-year-old victims was at home in Batley with her son who suffers from multiple sclerosis. When he answered the door four raiders barged their way in knocking him to the floor.

He managed to crawl to the living room where one of the intruders put his hand over his face to prevent him speaking. His mother was also knocked into and went to the floor landing face down causing a lens to fall from her glasses which cut her nose.

Meanwhile two of the others ransacked the bedrooms and used a pillowcase to carry away £60 cash, watches and a jewellery box.

The 84-year-old man from Batley, and his wife were approached about gardening work. A short time later four males armed with sticks broke a conservatory window and the man was pushed into a table. Some kept watch while others searched the property stealing £3,000.

An 80-year-old man tried to ring the police when he found an intruder climbing through a rear kitchen window but he was struck repeatedly on the head with his coffee percolator after the robbers got in.

He was kept under threat for 15 minutes while others searched his home stealing jewellery.

On May 4 the 89-year-old victim in Gomersal was pushed to the floor and then kept sitting in a chair while her home was searched.

McCann, 18 of St Mary’s Caravan Park in Laisterdyke, Bradford admitted five robberies. Earlier this month four other defendants, three of them juveniles were sentenced for their offences while McCann’s brother Gerald, 23, received eight years four months in prison.

Angus McDonald representing Larry McCann said he had a supportive family in the travelling community, his mother had written of their shame and disappointment at his behaviour.