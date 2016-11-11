Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been given a suspended jail sentence after he accepted twice having sex with a girl who was under age.

Leeds Crown Court heard the schoolgirl was aged 14 on the first occasion and 15 on the second while Ryan Donnelly was 18.

Mark McKone, prosecuting, said the two had met through a mutual friend and the girl said Donnelly had gradually become more sexual towards her.

Initially it had involved touching but then it led to sex on the two occasions – both outside.

Adam Birkby, representing Donnelly, said like many young men he had not appreciated consensual sex with a girl only a few years younger than him was a criminal offence.

He said: “He now understands what he did was wrong and not just because he faces the consequences, but understands not only that it is criminally but morally wrong.”

He told the court in all other respects the teenager was a decent, hard-working young man. He was off sick at the moment following a serious leg injury.

Donnelly, now 19 of Howley Walk, Soothill, Batley, admitted two charges of sexual activity with a child and was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for 18 months with a three month curfew from 7pm to 7am and a 25 day activity requirement.

Recorder Caroline Wigin told him she accepted he had not been in trouble before and now appreciated what he had done wrong.