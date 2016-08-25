Login Register
Teenager Scott Layzell put behind bars for his part in Roberttown burglary

  • Updated
  • By

Mother and son in house when intruders struck

Leeds Crown Court
Leeds Crown Court

A teenager has been sent to a young offender institution for eight months for his part in an early morning burglary at the home of a mother and son.

Leeds Crown Court heard the woman was asleep in her bungalow in Lincoln Avenue, Roberttown when she was disturbed on July 6 by the sound of footsteps inside the property.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said she then heard the sound of a car being driven away which turned out to be her Renault Clio which had been parked nearby.

She then discovered an intruder had got in through a window and stolen property including two televisions and her handbag containing credit cards as well as the car keys.

Mr Robertshaw said Scott Layzell accepted he acted as a lookout and was a passenger in the car when it was driven off by an accomplice who had entered the property.

That man had already been jailed for the burglary and dangerous driving of the vehicle later that morning when he was followed by police after the car was reported missing and spotted by officers.

Judge Guy Kearl

Before that had happened the pair went to the accomplice’s home in Heckmondwike where the stolen property was unloaded and from where it was all later recovered.

Amanda Johnson, representing Layzell, said it was his accomplice, an older man in his 40s, who had suggested the burglary when the teenager was out of work and not receiving benefits and needed money. He play a subordinate role and it showed his lack of maturity.

He had not known there was a woman and her son alone in the property and was genuinely remorseful for what he had done. He hoped to start a college course in joinery and bricklaying soon.

Layzell, 18 of Woodhead Drive, Batley admitted the burglary.

Sentencing him Judge Guy Kearl QC said he accepted the other man was a significantly more sophisticated criminal but Layzell had acted as his lookout in what must have been a terrifying experience for the victim.

