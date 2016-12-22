Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been using her Christmas holidays to feed the homeless.

Keanna Sheehy, 13, has been collecting donations of money, food and gifts in Huddersfield and Elland.

And The Brooksbank, Elland, pupil been using the cash to feed homeless people and buy them warm clothes.

Proud mum Barbara said: “She’s been speaking to homeless people on the streets in Huddersfield and offering them food parcels.

“She bought some fleeces and gloves from Primark for some so they had some warm clothes.

“She’s had a chat with them. One lad told her he’d not slept for four days. We always check for local hostels or places that can access help so we directed him to one.

“I’m really proud of her, our whole family like to think of others, but when your child does something like this you feel so much pride and I know she understands about the world.

“Thank you from Keanna to everyone who donated.”

Collecting from Elland and Huddersfield businesses raised £115.50 and she used the money to make food parcels.

On Tuesday she distributed the food parcels among homeless people in Huddersfield.

Any food produce left over was taken to the Welcome Centre in Huddersfield.