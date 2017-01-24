Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenage tech sensation Mohammed Ali has turned down the chance to become an instant multi-millionaire.

The 16-year-old entrepreneur from Dewsbury – who is known as Ali and started his first business when he was just 12 – was offered more than £5m for a price comparison website he created with 60-year-old Scarborough-based business partner Chris Thorpe.

But Ali said the offer from a group of American investors was rejected because their concept was likely to be worth a lot more than was being offered once it is in use by the public.

Mr Thorpe came up with the idea for the money-saving website, weneed1.com, back in 2009. But the idea did not really take off until he met up with Ali, who came to Mr Thorpe’s attention when the youngster appeared on BBC News. Ali coded the WeNeed1 platform in his bedroom while studying for his A-levels at Batley Grammar School.

The website, which is set to be launched at the end of January, is designed to alert both buyers and sellers of available products for everything from properties to electronic items, with constantly updated prices.

Ali first hit the headlines when he created Project 2006, a video game which had a £5.99 per month subscription and made £30,000.

The teenager taught himself how to code by watching YouTube videos and reading books.