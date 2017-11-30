Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with attempted robbery.

Leon Shooter, 19, of Albion Street in Dewsbury, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He was joined in the secure dock by a 17-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons.

The alleged incident happened while they were travelling in a car with a woman on Monday (Nov 27).

Shooter allegedly demanded to be taken to a cash machine.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said he threatened to take her car, phone and shoes and made threats to harm her brother.

Shooter was flanked in the dock by five security officers following a successful application to magistrates for him to remain in handcuffs throughout the hearing.

He is charged with attempted robbery while his younger co-defendant faces the same charge plus possession of a bladed article.

Both were remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 28.