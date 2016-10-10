Teenagers in court over Huddersfield town centre stabbing

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Two teenagers have appeared in court after a man was stabbed as he tried to help a woman in Huddersfield town centre.

The 31-year-old was treated in hospital after he was stabbed in the back in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Caesar Darnell, of Bunny Park in Lockwood, appeared in court charged with unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 18-year-old is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a lock knife, in public.

He was joined in the secure dock at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court by 18-year-old Simeon Baptiste, of Wellfield Bank in Crosland Moor.

Police incident, King Street, Huddersfield.

Baptiste is charged with attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of two offensive weapons, a kitchen knife and a knuckleduster.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the victim had stepped in to help the woman following an altercation which started inside Tokyo nightclub.

He then left the club and headed towards King Street near the former BHS store in The Shambles where he was allegedly attacked by the two teenagers.

Darnell allegedly stabbed the victim in his back while Baptiste allegedly lunged towards him, also with a knife, but missed.

Both teenagers were sent to Leeds Crown Court where they will first appear on November 7.

They were remanded in custody.