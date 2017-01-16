Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people – including a teenage girl – have been arrested following a break in at a home in Skelmanthorpe.

Officers from Kirklees Rural and Huddersfield neighbourhood policing teams were called to the scene at 3.30am today (Monday) morning after reports of three masked suspects at the home. Police then chased the suspects for several streets before detaining one and making an arrest.

Two other suspects were located nearby and arrested. Their vehicle was also seized.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed a 16-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary. It is understood three homes were targeted, but nothing was taken.

Writing on their Facebook page, a member of the Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This was a terrifying incident for the occupants and we are so proud to have been able to work together to detain the suspects.

“As a service, we don’t always get it right, but this morning we very much did.”