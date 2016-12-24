Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the shocking pictures of the car which a 29-year-old woman crashed into a telegraph pole in Cinderhills Road, Holmfirth, earlier today.

The accident occurred at 7.07am on Saturday on Cinder Hills Road as she drove her grey-coloured, five-door saloon Peugeot 208.

It is understood a roadside breath test proved positive for alcohol.

The accident resulted in the road being closed for hours as Kirklees Council workers and Northern Powergrid workers made protruding lives wires from the pole safe.

And 70 residents lost their power supplies for several hours.

A West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Services spokesman said: “The casualty was trapped by her injuries and extricated by fire service personnel and passed to paramedics.

“Appliances from Holmfirth and Meltham attended.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “She suffered a suspected broken ankle and neck injuries. She was conscious and breathing and was taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Kirklees Council Highways department staff were contacted regarding the live wires protruding from the telegraph oole making the road potentially dangerous for pedestrians and motorists.”

As a consequence the road was closed for several hours. One resident Martin Page tweeted: “Flashes, bit of fire, fireworks on power line up road. All street lights out.”

A spokeswoman for electrical distribution company Northern Powergrid said: “The crash brought down the powerlines but all those residents affected should have had their supplies restored by 10.30am.”