Around this time of year most people have a rummage through their attic, drag out a string of coloured lights - replace a few bulbs - and throw them, token-gesture, around a window or tree.

But for some, this is their time to shine.

We want you to tell us where you've seen a fantastically festive home so we can add it to our interactive map of 'houses worth driving past' in Huddersfield.

Derek Highe's home in Mirfield is one such example this year - but there must be more.

It doesn't matter if it's big or small; colourful or white; 6ft waving Santa or not - we want to know.

Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter or email ben.abbiss@trinitymirror.com with your suggestions and preferably a photo of the house.

