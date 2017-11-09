The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ten men have denied 100 charges of sex abuse against Huddersfield girls.

Amere Singh Dhaliwal, Zubair Ahmed, Zahid Hassan, Mohammed Kammer, Nahman Mohammed, Hamzha Saleem, Ifran Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Mohammed Aslam and Raj Barsran entered not guilty pleas at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday to the rape and sexual abuse of eight girls.

They are part of a group of 29 people who were charged earlier this year after police launched a series of raids across West Yorkshire known as Operation Tendersea.

The offences were said to be committed in the Huddersfield area between 2004 and 2011.

Amere Singh Dhaliwal, of Holly Road in Thornton Lodge , had been charged with the most offences.

The 35-year-old denied 54 charges, including 21 counts of rape.

The trial is expected to begin on January 8 next year.

The defendants are:

Amere Singh Dhaliwal , 35, from Holly Road, Thornton Lodge, pleaded not guilty to the following charges: rape (x21), supply of Class A drugs (x4), supply of Class B drugs, supply of controlled substances with intention to engage in sexual activity, trafficking female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x14), incite a child to engage in sexual activity (x5), sexual assault by penetration, sexual touching (x3), possession of indecent images of a child (x3), racially aggravated assault and incite a child into prostitution.

Zubair Ahmed , 31, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor, pleaded not guilty to rape and possession of extreme pornography.

Zahid Hassan , 28, of Land Street, Huddersfield, pleaded not guilty to the following charges: rape (x8), attempted rape, racially aggravated assault, administering a substance with intent, trafficking for sexual exploitation (x2), trafficking a child within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x3), abduction of a child (x2), supplying a class A drugs (x2).

Mohammed Kammer , 33, of Heaton Road, Paddock, pleaded not guilty to rape x 2.

Nahman Mohammed , 31, of West View, Huddersfield, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and rape.

Hamzha Saleem , 38, from Manchester, pleaded not guilty to trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x3).

Irfan Ahmed , 33, of Yews Hill Road, Huddersfield, pleaded not guilty to trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x6), sexual touching, taking indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Abdul Rehman , 30, of Sheffield, pleaded not guilty to trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, sexual assault, rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, supply of Class A drugs and supply of class B drugs (x2).

Mohammed Aslam , 30, of Charles Street, Huddersfield, pleaded not guilty to rape (x2).

Raj Singh Barsran , 33, of Caldercliffe Road, Berry Brow, pleaded not guilty to sexual touching (x2) and rape.