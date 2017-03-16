Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s every landlord’s worst nightmare!

Your tenant refuses to pay rent and then when they finally do get out they leave a messy protest.

That’s exactly what happened to a Hipperholme landlord AND its the second time it’s happened.

The disgusting scene shows a mixture of general rubbish, rotting food and even broken furniture.

The landlord’s friend took to Facebook to share her frustration.

She posted: “Basically this person rented a house from a friend of mine in Hipperholme. Decided to start skipping rent and had the cheek move out and leave the house in this state.

“This person still owes them money that has not shown up. If you know this person or recognise this house maybe you should tell them to do the right thing.”

She added: “My friends are good people and do not deserve this!

“Everyone has bills to pay and being a landlord is not a charity.”

To prevent further loss of rent the landlord contracted cleaners to undertake the grim task of clearing it out - as the after picture of the living room shows.

For those looking for advice the The Residential Landlords Association may be able to help on 0161 962 0010.