New research for Age UK shows that nearly 70,000 older people in Yorkshire and The Humber feel lonelier at Christmas time.

Alongside the new findings published to launch Age UK’s Christmas campaign, No One Should Have No One, the charity has produced a short film featuring actor James Bolam called Just Another Day which shines a light on the crushing, chronic loneliness which 1.2 million older people are living with in England.

Directed by the award winning and highly acclaimed Philippe Andre, Just Another Day which premieres on Saturday December 2 – shows the everyday monotony of a lonely widower. For him, as for millions of older people in our country, each day is much like the last, and in the film we see that even Christmas is no exception. Sadly, this is the heart breaking reality for many older people in this country.

Nearly half of the older people in Yorkshire and The Humber surveyed for Age UK – equating to more than 450,000 people aged 65 and over – feel their days can be repetitive. Based on the survey, the charity estimates that getting on towards 80,000 people aged 65 and over in Yorkshire and The Humber don’t see or hear from someone for days on end over the festive period.

Through its No One Should Have No One campaign, Age UK is calling on people across the country to pledge their support and donate to help the charity be there for older people and tackle the loneliness that is blighting too many lives. Age UK does this every day of the year through its vital services like Age UK Advice, open every day, including Christmas Day, and Call In Time, the charity’s telephone befriending service which provides regular calls to isolated or lonely older people. In many cases this being the only conversation they will have all week.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, says: “Loneliness doesn’t only affect older people over the Christmas period, but because most of us expect to spend this time of the year enjoying ourselves with family and friends it can make those who are unwillingly on their own feel all the more left out and miserable. For many lonely older people the festive season also brings back memories of happier times in years gone by, reminding them of partners and other close relatives and friends who are no longer around and who they sorely miss.

“Chronic loneliness is not only horrible to experience day in, day out, it can also have a devastating impact on an older person’s mental and physical health. That’s why at Age UK we are committed to being here year round for older people, to help tackle the loneliness that is blighting far too many later lives.”

Anyone who is experiencing feelings of loneliness or is worried about an older relative or friend can call Age UK Advice free of charge on 0800 169 6565, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/no-one or contact their local Age UK to see what services are available locally.

For more information on No One Should Have No One, including how to donate and get involved, people can go to www.ageuk.org.uk/no-one .