A petrified couple were held in their bedroom at knifepoint as robbers raided their home.

The man and woman were woken by the three thugs at their home in Batley.

The men broke into the home on Howley Mill Lane in the middle of the night before being disturbed by the female victim. The robbers then threatened the man and woman with knives and forced them to sit on their bed as they searched the house.

They took mobile phones, jewellery and keys to the couple’s car, a white Audi convertible with the registration RP04 DAN, which they fled the scene in.

Police say the couple were unhurt but left distressed and shaken.

Detectives have now released CCTV taken from the night of the robbery on December 6. It happened at around 12.20am.

They are also keen to hear from occupants in two vehicles seen in the vicinity around the time of the crime, which were a small white-coloured van and a dark-coloured car.

Anyone who can identify the people in the CCTV, or has any information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13170569047.