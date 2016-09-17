A terrified 25-year-old woman at home alone with young children was threatened by two armed men in Almondbury on Friday night.

Police say the incident occurred at an address in Northgate.

Two men forced their way into the premises armed with weapons and police in Huddersfield are appealing for help following the aggravated burglary which occurred at 9.50pm.

The woman was rescued by the family dog which attacked both men and as a result the suspects fled and approached a silver five-door hatchback parked nearby along with three further men who had been seen stood outside the address.

This vehicle and the occupants then drove off through Almondbury village.

The first suspect is described as olive-skinned, with brown eyes and long eye lashes.

West Yorkshire Police

He was in his late teens to early twenties and approximately 5ft 10 ins tall.

He was of slim build and wearing a black, cotton hooded top which was pulled up and a black padded biker mask covering his nose and the bottom half of his face. He was wearing jogging bottoms and black gloves.

The second suspect was in his late teens to early twenties. He was wearing a black Nike balaclava-style ski mask that also covered his neck. He was approximately 5ft 11ins to 6 fft tall and was of very skinny build.

He was wearing a black Nike Airmax tracksuit, with the hood pulled up and distinctive grey or beige panels at the side of it. There were also panels on the side of the tracksuit bottoms. He was also wearing black gloves.

The other three men are described as all wearing hooded tops with the hoods up.

Sgt Kelvin Lecomber of Kirklees Burglary Team said: "Whilst the family dog frightened away the suspects, this has clearly been a very frightening experience for the victim.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have seen the suspects, or a vehicle matching the description acting suspiciously to contact police. Information can be passed to PC Akhtar at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13160401727.

"Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Enquiries are ongoing."