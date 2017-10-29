Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub reputed to be one of the most haunted in the UK lived up to its billing when TV investigators spent the night.

The Fleece Inn on Westgate in Elland featured on Saturday night on the Halloween episodes of Most Haunted on the Really channel.

Even before the investigation began a wooden chair was thrown at landlady Christine Watson as she was being interviewed on camera.

As she chatted downstairs a chair was hurled from the landing above – with nobody there.

When they were chatting about it later presenters Yvette Fielding and Glen Hunt were clearly rattled.

(Image: Screengrab)

Glen said: “These are really heavy, solid chairs. It could have killed her. We know there was absolutely no one up there.

“Something that could have killed her if it had hit her makes it daunting. I know this is a TV show but no one would want to throw a chair from such a height.”

Yvette introduced the show by saying the pub had a 400-year history and she said: “If this building could talk what stories it could tell.”

Staff and regulars at the pub have reported all kinds of strange happenings, from poltergeist activity to full apparitions.

There are stories about a headless driver of a stagecoach pulled by headless horses; the ghost of a little girl called Eleanor who loves to play with helium balloons left behind after parties; and a bad-tempered ghost dubbed the Grumpy Old Man.

(Image: Handout)

Yvette told viewers that landlady Christine hadn’t been too perturbed by the ghostly goings-on before but the chair throwing left her begging for the team to rid the premises of the Grumpy Old Man.

Yvette said: “Four hundred years of history – murders, secret passageways. I’m getting tapping under my feet. The landlady and staff have experienced it. She lives here. I don’t know how she manages it.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had that before, a chair thrown down. Christine was quite happy for the Grumpy Old Man to remain until now and she wants him gone.”

The Most Haunted investigation team, including Yvette’s husband Karl Beattie, used a special device to test out vibrations on the floor.

(Image: Screengrab)

Yvette asked an entity to spell out his name, tapping his response. He spelled out the words ‘death’ and ‘die.’ She asked: “Are you a murderer?”

Later, alone in the kitchen, Karl felt a chill as he stared at a rack of long knives and a wine glass was thrown by an unseen hand behind him.

“Take one of these knives and throw it at me,” he challenged.

“It’s like someone doesn’t want you here,” he whispered. “It’s really oppressive.”

The wine glass was captured on film being hurled across the screen behind Karl’s head and found smashed on the floor.

There were rattles from piles of crockery and Karl said: “I’m feeling really uneasy in here. I’m going to move. I feel like I’m being stalked.”

Suddenly the cold tap in the sink started running on its own. “I don’t know what to do,” he said. “That, whatever it was, was as scary as hell.”

Before the investigation ended a locked-off camera captured a heavy table being rolled over onto its top and dragged across the floor. Again there was no one there and no plausible explanation.

Yvette said: “This is my favourite haunted pub. I think it’s the real deal.”