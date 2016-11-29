Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV of a terrifying road rage attack on the M62 has been released.

Two men in a lorry were attacked by a man in a pick-up truck on Wednesday November 9, at about noon.

The vehicles crashed as they pulled onto the hard shoulder at the same time.

The lorry driver and passenger got out to swap details with the driver of the pick-up truck, but he became abusive, then hit the driver before purposely reversing into the lorry.

The pick-up driver tried to get into the lorry - but the driver and passenger locked themselves in so he smashed the window with a spade.

Pc John Cavanagh said: “This attack was unbelievable, and has been clearly captured on CCTV.

“Luckily neither of the men were seriously injured however they have been left terrified by the incident.

“The driver and passenger in the lorry were just trying to get on with their day’s work when they collided with the man in the pick-up truck, accidents happen and they were attempting to deal with the situation in an appropriate manner. No one could have anticipated the level of violence they would then fall victim to.

“I am appealing for anyone who may recognise the driver of the pick-up truck to get in touch as soon as possible. It was broad daylight and the man can be clearly seen, someone must know who he is.”

The incident happened at the M62-M60 junction at Eccles.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 6108, 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.