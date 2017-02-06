Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A machete was seized in Huddersfield town centre over the weekend – just a few days after a separate incident also involving one of the weapons.

Police took the terrifying-looking knife, along with a stash of cannabis, after stopping a group of teenagers near Huddersfield Bus Station on Saturday night.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug. He was held in custody and questioned on Sunday before being released on bail.

It comes a week after a separate incident also involving a machete in which a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray following reports of men carrying the knives near Salendine Nook High School on New Hey Road.

WATCH below the terrifying moment a machete was used in a street confrontation in Salendine Nook

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Teen brandishes huge knife outside Salendine Nook High School Share this video Watch Next

Following the incident on Saturday evening, officers from Kirklees Rural policing team posted a picture of the hideous weapon, writing that the group had "starbursted" – fleeing in different directions – when they attended.

They wrote: "Thanks to CCTV and a member of the public, an arrest was made and these items are now off the streets."

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A man was arrested at around 7.30pm on Saturday near the Bus Station.

"He was questioned by officers and released on bail. Enquiries are ongoing."