A machete was seized in Huddersfield town centre over the weekend – just a few days after a separate incident also involving one of the weapons.
Police took the terrifying-looking knife, along with a stash of cannabis, after stopping a group of teenagers near Huddersfield Bus Station on Saturday night.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug. He was held in custody and questioned on Sunday before being released on bail.
It comes a week after a separate incident also involving a machete in which a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray following reports of men carrying the knives near Salendine Nook High School on New Hey Road.
WATCH below the terrifying moment a machete was used in a street confrontation in Salendine Nook
Following the incident on Saturday evening, officers from Kirklees Rural policing team posted a picture of the hideous weapon, writing that the group had "starbursted" – fleeing in different directions – when they attended.
They wrote: "Thanks to CCTV and a member of the public, an arrest was made and these items are now off the streets."
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A man was arrested at around 7.30pm on Saturday near the Bus Station.
"He was questioned by officers and released on bail. Enquiries are ongoing."