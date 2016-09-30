Terror ordeal for family confronted in own home by masked gang

Three masked men – one armed with a knife – forced their way into a family’s home in Upper Denby.

The gang called at the house in Fairfields at 8pm on Tuesday and barged their way in when a woman answered the door.

The gang pushed the woman’s 38-year-old husband to the ground and marched her upstairs.

Rooms were searched and a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

The man suffered minor injuries and his wife was shocked but unhurt.

Police said the attack was witnessed by the couple’s children though they were not harmed.

Detectives at Huddersfield CID are investigating the raid which they say is “very rare.”

Patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure local residents.

Enquiries are ongoing and police confirmed the suspects fled in two vehicles, believed to have been black and silver in colour.

Det Con Tony Marshall, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was an absolutely terrifying experience for the victims to be confronted in their own home by a group of masked men with weapons.

“Their children were at home at the time and this will have been a traumatic ordeal for the family.”

He added: “Offences of this nature are thankfully very rare and I would like to reassure the local community that enquiries are very much ongoing and that local Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area to reassure residents.

“We appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or who has any information to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Det Con Marshall on 101, quoting crime reference 13160419467.