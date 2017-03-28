Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police sprayed a man with CS gas as they struggled to bring him under control when he assaulted a female officer, a court heard.

The officer was pushed into a television as she tried to place Terry Mellor in handcuffs.

Moments earlier the Bradley man had punched his girlfriend in the stomach, Kirklees magistrates heard.

They jailed the 25-year-old after being told that the attack put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence – handed out just four days previously.

He pleaded guilty to charges of assault and resisting a police constable acting in the execution of her duty.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that on Mother’s Day, Mellor, of Friar Place, and his partner Hayley Boswell were visiting friends at a Ravensthorpe flat.

Miss Boswell received a text from a family member and became upset.

Mr Wills said: “The defendant became angry and things escalated.

“He punched her twice in her stomach and dragged her by her hair.”

The male friend intervened and police were called, with the female officer attempting to place Mellor in handcuffs.

Mr Wills said: “He pushed the officer away and she stumbled back into the television.

“The officer’s colleague had to use CS spray, the defendant was compliant and the handcuffs were placed on him.”

Magistrates heard that Mellor had 68 previous convictions, eight of which were for assault.

Last Wednesday he received an 18-week suspended sentence for assault involving another woman.

Magistrates activated the suspended sentence, adding another 18 weeks for the new offence.

Mellor was jailed for a total of 36 weeks and will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.